Eriksen insists Tottenham can still win Premier League

Christian Eriksen believes Tottenham are still in contention with Chelsea for the Premier League title after scoring the winner in a tight match at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Eriksen's long-range drive dipped into Wayne Hennessey's bottom-right corner with 12 minutes remaining to secure an eighth straight league win for Spurs and keep them four points behind Chelsea.

The Denmark international accepted that Spurs need Chelsea to drop points but insisted his side remain in the hunt due to his eighth league goal of the season.

"Yes, it was a very big goal. We showed we're still in it," Eriksen said.

"We have to focus on ourselves, and of course Chelsea have to lose some points, but that was our chance to keep going and we took it.

"That result gives us a confidence boost for the last five games. We have to keep going, focus on ourselves and see where it ends."

Spurs - who next face Arsenal in a crucial local derby - bounced back from the disappointment of their 4-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea and Eriksen hailed the strong character shown by his side at Selhurst Park.

"It was a very tough game and we fought well, the whole team, the subs as well," Eriksen added.

"Everyone dug in and luckily we took the chance we had. After we scored we showed a lot of maturity, we showed we're capable of keeping the ball which a few years ago maybe we wouldn't have done.

"We did that and played it well. We have to do that to win things in the future. We're on a good run, we have a lot of confidence and we're giving it our all. We have a chance and that's these last five games."