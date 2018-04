Bundesliga: Dortmund-themed cast cheers Bartra as recovery continues

Marc Bartra is happy with the progress made in his recovery from the fractured right wrist he sustained in a bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus and is now sporting a club-themed cast.

The defender was hospitalised and underwent surgery after the vehicle was caught up in three explosions as it made its way to Signal Iduna Park for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco.

Bartra recently posted a picture of the stitches in his arm being removed on Instagram and issued an update on his condition on social media on Thursday.

"Happy with the progress! And able to start with the hard work soon, so as to be back asap!" he posted, giving the thumbs up with his arm in a black-and-yellow cast.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said on April 13 that he expected Bartra to be out of action for four weeks.

If there are no changes to the timeframe, the Spaniard could feature in Dortmund's last two Bundesliga matches and the DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

