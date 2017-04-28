The Broncos were one of the teams linked with a possible move for Tony Romo this offseason. That didn't happen, and now they have two intriguing options battling for the starting quarterback job.

Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders hopes Paxton Lynch gets 'Memphis swag' back

Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will both prepare this offseason as though they will begin the season as Denver's starting QB. One thing they will have to master quickly is new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's pass-happy offense.

Emmanuel Sanders, who has seen his numbers drop off the last two seasons after setting career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns during the 2014 season, is excited about the new offensive scheme.

"I remember this offense from 2014," Sanders said, via the team's official site. "It's very pass-happy and that's everything you want as a receiver. So I'm excited."

Sanders is also excited about the quarterback situation. He thinks both players have grown a lot since last season.

"I was just watching Trevor walk around, and he's walking around with that same confidence of, 'Man, you put me in the shotgun and I can sling it around,'" Sanders said. "You see Paxton, and he sees the opportunity at hand. Being a young guy last year Paxton was like that deer in the headlights, walking around big-eyed. Now he's more relaxed.

"It's going to be interesting to see how Paxton takes his second year and hopefully get that Memphis swag back, seeing those two guys compete and seeing who wins the job."

Regardless of which quarterback is throwing him passes, Sanders is pleased with the team's current vibe, mainly due to McCoy's laid-back personality.

"I was actually just looking at him (McCoy) earlier and saying, 'Man, this guy is cool.' He's very player-friendly. He'll talk to you," Sanders said. "You can walk up and approach him and be able to ask him any question, and he's down to help. And that's what I like in coaches — coaches like that understand that the players make the system, and if the players understand the system, that's how he gets his success."