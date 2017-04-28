Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola's rivalry goes back a long way and now, for the second time in their careers, they find themselves coaching arch-rival clubs.

Manchester Derby: Watch Mourinho & Guardiola square off in WWE 2K17 on Xbox One

Matches between their Real Madrid and Barcelona sides boiled over into chaotic and violent scenes on occasion, and the same might be expected of Manchester United's meetings with Manchester City over the next few years if the two clubs can return to contention for the Premier League title.

Man Utd team news & likely line-up

What we (probably) won't get, sadly, is an all-out Mourinho-Guardiola brawl, so that is left for us to imagine... or simulate via WWE 2K17 on Xbox One.

That's right - we created the two managers on the wrestling sim and let them have at it ahead of the latest Manchester derby on Thursday night. You can watch the sensational results below.

The actual battle between Mourinho and Guardiola will take place on the Etihad Stadium touchline at 19:45 BST.

United can overtake City and draw level with Liverpool - while still having a game in hand on the Reds - by winning away from home, boosting their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League by finishing in the top four.

A City win, however, will leave them facing an uphill struggle and they may choose to turn their attention to the Europa League, which awards a Champions League berth to its winner, as a result.

The Red Devils are without a number of key players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, and will have their squad stretched to breaking point due to their involvement in two competitions over the final month of the season.

Man City team news & likely line-up

Juan Mata, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are also expected to miss out on Thursday but Mourinho expects to have Ander Herrera available despite a minor ankle problem.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Arsenal and the Champions League by Monaco, City's focus is solely on securing their top-four place in the Premier League.

David Silva is a doubt for the Blues but Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are ready to play and speculation has suggested Guardiola may even consider including both of them in his starting XI.