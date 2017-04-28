SN source: Caleb Brantley's NFL Draft stock hurt after recent arrest

PHILADELPHIA — A rough month already for University of Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley could be getting worse.

At least one NFL franchise has removed Brantley from its draft board because of character concerns, a source told Sporting News.

Brantley was charged with misdemeanor simple battery two weeks ago after an altercation with a woman at a Gainesville, Fla., bar. Brantley has pleaded not guilty and, according to media reports, declined a settlement offer through his attorney.

Brantley, who was projected as an early-round pick before the incident, must now hope other teams feel differently as the draft begins Thursday.

The 6-3, 307-pound Brantley tied for the team lead in tackles-for-loss last season while starting 10 games for the Gators. Brantley eschewed his senior season with Florida to turn pro.

