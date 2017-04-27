It had been a long time coming but Javier Mascherano finally opened his account for Barcelona.

Mascherano scores first Barcelona goal... in his 319th appearance

In his 319th appearance, Mascherano scored his first goal for the LaLiga titleholders in Wednesday's 7-1 rout of Osasuna.

Under pressure from his team-mates, the 32-year-old utility - who swapped Liverpool for Barca in 2010 - stepped up and converted a 67th-minute penalty at Camp Nou.

"At first I tried to get out of it but under pressure from my team-mates and the crowd I decided to take it on," Mascherano said.

"It would have been a fun moment to remember in year to come had I missed it. I wasn't sure about it at all but it was difficult to say no to my team-mates."

Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer were also on target as Barca stayed top of LaLiga, albeit level on points with bitter rivals Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.