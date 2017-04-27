Longtime Saints guard Jahri Evans is headed to Green Bay to sign with the Packers, according to NFL Network.

Packers to sign longtime Saints guard Jahri Evans, report says

The Packers were left with a gaping hole at right guard this offseason after losing free agent T.J. Lang to the Lions. The team also released Josh Sitton this offseason, leaving them dangerously thin at guard.

Evans, 33, was a six-time Pro-Bowler and four-time first-team All Pro as a member of the Saints. He spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in New Orleans until the team released the veteran in February. He also helped the team capture its first and only Super Bowl.

Evans was due a total of $4.9 million in salary and bonuses in 2017 before his release.

Details about Evans' new deal have not yet been disclosed, though it will likely be a one-year deal.

Green Bay will almost certainly still be in the market for a guard in this weekend's draft.