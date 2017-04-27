The 2017 NFL Draft is almost here, which means things are getting real. With the first round set to take place Thursday, more rumors about what teams are thinking are bubbling up, and we have a few new pieces of information regarding a pair of teams in the first round.

NFL Draft rumors 2017: Bucs, Titans contemplating trades in first round

Let's start with the Titans, who have the fifth overall pick. The team's general manager admitted Tuesday that he has fielded a few calls from teams looking to make a deal and said there is a "50-50" chance of it happening.

“We’ve had a few calls,” GM Jon Robinson said, via The Tennessean. “I think there’s some that are just investigative, just trying to see if anything is going on around us. And we’ve had a couple a little more serious in nature about potentially moving."



Sounds like Titans are at it again. Already have received offers for fifth overall pick and are contemplating trade, per league source.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2017



Moving on from the fifth pick would make some sense, considering the Titans have another first-round pick (18). Tennessee has an established quarterback in Marcus Mariota, so if a team wants to jump up in the top five to take a QB, the Titans may be willing to oblige.

Buccaneers NFL Draft rumors



Buccaneers are talking with at least three teams about moving back in 1st round, and maybe even out of first round altogether, per source.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2017



According to ESPN, the Bucs are thinking about dropping out of the first round. Tampa Bay currently has the 19th overall pick in the draft, so the Bucs don't have too much wiggle room when it comes to trading down in the first.

Bucs GM Jason Licht has been with the team for three drafts, and he's usually moving in the other direction when he makes trades. Of the five draft-day deals he's made, four of them have been to move up.