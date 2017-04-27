Tyler Seguin is on the road to recovery.

Stars' Tyler Seguin undergoes shoulder surgery

The Stars forward underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and is expected to be ready in time for training camp in September, the team announced Wednesday.

Seguin, who played through the injury for the majority of the season, is projected to make a full recovery in four months.

"It flared up during the season, and it's been kind of bothering him all season," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "In the exit interviews, they did some checks on it and saw the tear. It's something he maybe could have gotten through one more year. But because of our situation and that we had time on our side, we felt it was best to get it done right now.

"He's in a sling the next two to four weeks, and then the next month he can slowly get back at the rehab. By the third month, he'll be able to train full steam ahead, and by four months he is fully healthy.

Seguin, 25, played in all 82 games for Dallas this season and recorded 26 goals and 46 assists.