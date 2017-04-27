Wenger admits Mbappe already out of Arsenal's financial reach

Arsene Wenger has admitted Arsenal have little chance of signing Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, as he feels the Gunners would struggle to compete with the spending power of Europe's elite.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest talents around in the game and clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in the attacker following his impressive performances in 2016-17.

Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on the youngster's situation, but Wenger thinks Mbappe might already be too expensive for them.

"Of course, we are following Mbappe," Wenger told SFR Sport.



87 - Top 5 mins/goals rate in all comps in 2017 among the top 5 players :



Kane 78



Lewandowski 78@KMbappe 87



Cavani 88



Messi 95



Stars. pic.twitter.com/wPWlHeupMs

— OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 24, 2017



"It would be hypocritical and a lie to say we are not following him.

"But he is already in the category of clubs who perhaps have more options than we have financially."

Mbappe's contract with Monaco runs until June 2019 and the Ligue 1 leaders have allegedly set a price tag in excess of €100 million for the France international.