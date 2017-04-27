Bloodbath Begins: All the big names sacked by ESPN

The expected layoffs at ESPN have started, with the company beginning to release about 100 anchors, reporters, analysts and production staffers.

John Skipper has just sent memo to all @espn employees. Layoffs announced today. Around 50 names you will recognize; another 50 you may not. — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) April 26, 2017

Updated list of biggest names laid off at ESPN

Trent Dilfer, Len Elmore and Danny Kanell, have lost their jobs as part of a company-wide restructuring that emphasises a more digital future.

The sports network has been squeezed by increased rights fees paid to broadcast live events at the same time as millions of cord-cutting TV viewers are abandoning the company.

ESPN chief John Skipper said the company wants to provide distinctive content all the time on multiple screens, with more personality-oriented SportsCenter broadcasts, and is keeping people best suited to the new strategy.

ESPN won’t release the names of on-air talent losing their high-profile jobs, according to SN's Michael McCarthy.

The network wants those people to be able to break the news to family, friends and colleagues in their own time and their own way.

Here's a running list of the names we know have been let go by ESPN:

SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford

After 14 wonderful years my time at espn is over. From Cold Pizza to First Take to SC I made more friends than I can name. Forever grateful! pic.twitter.com/WNkUGuXeVl — Jay Crawford (@jaycrawfordespn) April 26, 2017

NFL Reporter Ed Werder

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

College Football Insider Brett McMurphy

After 5 great years, I’ve been laid off by ESPN. It was a tremendous opportunity & I enjoyed working w/a lot of really, really good people — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) April 26, 2017

NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer

Laid off by ESPN today.Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled w/gratitude & appreciation for the 9 years #GreatFriendsAndTeammates — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDime) April 26, 2017

MLB Writer Jayson Stark

For 17 yrs I've had a dream job covering baseball for ESPN. Today is my last day. Thanks to all the great people at ESPN, MLB & all of you! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 26, 2017

SportsCenter Anchor Chris Hassel‏

Debate is over. Losing your iPhone is worse than losing your job. If I lost my iPhone, how could I post about how I lost my job today? — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 26, 2017

Big Ten Reporter Brian Bennett



Like far too many other ESPN colleagues today, I’ve been laid off. Enjoyed nine great years here. Thanks for reading and following along.

— Brian Bennett (@BennettESPN) April 26, 2017



SportsCenter Anchor Jaymee Sire



I was only at ESPN for 4 years, but they were some of the best of my career. Thanks to all of the fans and to my entire SportsCenterAM crew. pic.twitter.com/gxKuUh13ck

— Jaymee Sire (@jaymee) April 26, 2017



NFL Analyst Ashley Fox



I had a great 6+ years at ESPN, but it's over. I will badly miss all the talented folks there, many of whom I call dear friends. #Onward

— Ashley Fox (@AshleyFoxESPN) April 26, 2017



NHL Columnist Scott Burnside



After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure.

— Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017



Titans Reporter Paul Kuharsky



Knew cuts were coming. Sad to say nine great years at ESPN end for me in July. Please stay tuned to @Midday180 .

— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 24, 2017



College Basketball Reporter Dana O’Neil



Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN.

— Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017



Big Ten Football Writer Austin Ward



I've been informed that I'm no longer employed at ESPN. Greatly enjoyed covering the B1G, and will immediately try to find a new challenge!

— Austin Ward (@AWardESPN) April 26, 2017



College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore



Gee, I feel like I am now part of an exclusive club. #ESPNLayoff. For 21 yrs. I tried to represent the best in college hoops. Adios Bristol!

— Len Elmore (@LenElmore) April 26, 2017



College Basketball Writer Eamonn Brennan



Bad news morning. I loved every bit of my eight years at ESPN and will miss it, and so many friends and colleagues there, profoundly.

— Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) April 26, 2017



College Football Recruiting Reporter Jeremy Crabtree



Six years ago, made most difficult decision ever made leaving @Rivals to come to @ESPN . Even after being laid off today, I don’t regret it.

— Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) April 26, 2017



Radio Host Robin Lundberg



Today was my last day on air at ESPN Radio. On to the next...I'll let everyone know what that is when I do. pic.twitter.com/1wTnGfRVcW

— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 26, 2017



SportsCenter Correspondent



ESPN gave me the light and it's time to leave stage. Sincere gratitude to those who were so kind and supportive. Sorry for the mess I made. pic.twitter.com/jr5jJpZHOe

— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) April 26, 2017



Columnist Melissa Isaacson



Sorry to get the call from ESPN this a.m., but grateful for my eight years there and trying to positively look ahead.

— Melissa Isaacson (@mkisaacson) April 26, 2017



NHL Columnist Pierre LeBrun



Want to thank https://t.co/r6GdLhHkPg for 9 fun years. Absolutely loved the gig. And very much look forward to continuing my work at TSN/RDS

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017



Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier



No longer at ESPN. Thank you to everyone who read and supported me throughout my 9 years there. Means more than you can know.

— Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) April 26, 2017



Hockey Writer Joe McDonald



After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it's time for the next chapter in my career.

— Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) April 26, 2017



Rockets Reporter Calvin Watkins



After seven great years at ESPN I've been let go. Much respect to all the people.

— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 26, 2017



Dodgers Reporter Doug Padilla



Rough day. Just learned I will no longer be covering the Dodgers. Enjoyed my 7 years at ESPN. On to the next chapter.

— Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) April 26, 2017



College Sports Reporter Chantel Jennings



Like many others, I got the call today from ESPN that today would be my last with them. A few parting words: https://t.co/pBfnewUHIG

— Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) April 26, 2017



ESPNU Anchor Brendan Fitzgerald



I was treated great by #ESPN during my 3 years. Time to find out what's next. Will miss all the great people I worked with! #ToTheNextStep pic.twitter.com/ZIBHFvFZeJ

— Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzESPN) April 26, 2017



Soccer Writer Mike Goodman



And hey, it turns out one of those people is me. Loved my time at ESPN, and now it's time to figure out what's next.

— Mike L. Goodman (@TheM_L_G) April 26, 2017



SEC Recruiting Analyst Derek Tyson



After 5 incredible years, I was laid off today by ESPN. I met & worked w/ some great people & I am very grateful to ESPN for the opportunity

— Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) April 26, 2017



Big Ten Football Reporter Jesse Temple



Like other colleagues, I've been informed I am no longer working for ESPN. This is a crummy day, but I'll never stop pursuing my passion.

— Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) April 26, 2017



MLB Analyst Jim Bowden



I feel blessed & privileged to have worked @ESPN and most importantly work w/ so many great people.Thank you. I look forward to what's next

— Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenMLB) April 26, 2017



ESPN Dallas Columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor



It's ironic ESPN laid me off the same day as my first partner on the cowboys @Edwerderespn . I haven't been a FA in forever. This shud be fun

— Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_ESPNDallas) April 26, 2017



College Football Analyst Danny Kanell



Poured my heart and soul into ESPN for last 8 years. Moved my wife and 3 kids to CT to go "all in" 5 years ago. Bummed it ended in 3 minutes

— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 26, 2017





But totally get it. All part of a business that is rapidly changing. Thankful for the opportunity I was given and people I got to work with!

— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 26, 2017



ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus



Super Bowls, The Trifecta and stories like the one up now are the moments I'll take with me into free agency starting tomorrow.

— Jane McManus (@janesports) April 26, 2017



Big 12 Reporter Max Olson



I got laid off by ESPN today after an amazing 5+ years. I've been unbelievably fortunate. Better days ahead.

— Max Olson (@max_olson) April 26, 2017



Columnist Johnette Howard



I just found out I'm among the layoffs at ESPN today. Enjoyed my eight years there immensely. Looking forward to what's next.

— Johnette Howard (@JohnetteHoward) April 26, 2017



PAC 12 Football Reporter Ted Miller



Started at ESPN in 2008, but my tenure ended today. Worked w/ some great folks who are now friends. Onward to new challenges.

— Ted Miller (@TedMillerRK) April 26, 2017



Golf Commentator Dottie Pepper



My time with ESPN comes to a close today as I join the sidelines with so many other talented… https://t.co/8wV4O1H3G2

— Dottie Pepper (@Dottie_Pepper) April 26, 2017



College Basketball Reporter C.L. Brown



Landed in Madrid. Turned on phone 1st time all vacation. Got texts asking if job was safe. Found out it was not. Enjoyed my 4 years, ESPN.

— C.L. Brown (@clbrownespn) April 26, 2017



NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss



So, I am no longer with ESPN, as of today. I want to thank all the great people I've worked with and, of course, the readers + listeners

— Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) April 26, 2017



SEC Football Reporter David Ching



Some personal news pic.twitter.com/jLvoHel3Iv

— David Ching (@ESPNChing) April 26, 2017



SEC Football Reporter Greg Ostendorf



Growing up, working for ESPN was the dream. Today was my last day after 5+ years, but I feel blessed to have gotten this opportunity.

— Greg Ostendorf (@GregO_ESPN) April 26, 2017

