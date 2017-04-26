Former Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac says he would "rather die" than sign for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Gignac: I'd die before I signed for PSG

The France international spent five years at Stade Velodrome following a move from Toulouse, winning two Coupes de la Ligue and the Trophee des Champions before his surprise move to Tigres in 2015.

The 31-year-old striker has enjoyed a successful career in Mexico but still keeps up to date with the French top flight, in which PSG are battling Monaco for the title this term.

Gignac has not ruled out a return to Ligue 1 before he retires but has made it abundantly clear that he would never join Unai Emery's side.

"It's just PSG that I hate. I'd rather die than sign for them," he told Life And Style magazine.

"Even if PSG offered me a salary 10 times greater, I wouldn't go. "

Gignac's disdain for PSG is such that he celebrated with gusto when they were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in a stunning 6-1 defeat at Camp Nou.

"You have no idea how I screamed at the sixth Barca goal in the Champions League," he said. "My wife was scared. I screamed, I ran - everything."