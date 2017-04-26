The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that defending champions India missed the deadline for submitting their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Cricket: India miss Champions Trophy squad deadline

India were the only nation to fail to confirm which players will feature in the tournament in England in June.

The ICC set a deadline of midnight on Tuesday (Dubai time) to notify them which men have made the cut.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not provide the details amid reports of a stand-off with the governing body over its revenue share.

"The ICC is working with the BCCI to ensure that it meets its obligation under the Members Participation Agreement." the ICC said in a short statement.

India are due to face fierce rivals Pakistan in their first Group B match at Edgbaston on June 4.