Messi only plays well for Barcelona - Romario

Lionel Messi has not reached the level of Diego Maradona as he has not been successful with Argentina, according to former Barcelona and Brazil star Romario.

Messi reached 500 goals in his storied club career on Sunday as he struck twice to secure a 3-2 win in a thrilling Clasico against Real Madrid.

The victory keeps Barca firmly in the hunt for a third LaLiga title in a row and a ninth in the career of their five-time Ballon d'Or-winning superstar.

However, since Messi has failed to win a major trophy with Argentina despite reaching three finals in the Copa America and one in the World Cup, Romario feels he remains in Maradona's shadow.

"Messi has to win a World Cup," he told Fox Sports Brasil. "That's why I consider Maradona to be better than him.

"Diego won things with Argentina. Messi, on the other hand, plays well for Barcelona but doesn't do it with the national team."

Romario, a league champion with Barca in 1994, believes neither Messi nor Maradona could match his own prowess as a goalscorer.

"Within the area, I was much better than Messi and Maradona anyway," he said. "That's what I think and I say it with a lot of humility."

The 51-year-old, a world champion and twice a Copa America winner with Brazil, believes compatriot Neymar to be the finest player in the world today given his form for both club and country.

"Today, for how he plays with his club and the national team, I would give the prize of the best in the world to Neymar," he added.