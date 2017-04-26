Manchester City are hopeful that both Sergio Aguero and David Silva will be fit to play Thursday's local derby against Manchester United.

Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Man Utd

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are preparing their teams for a crucial game which will have implications on both sides' hopes of finishing in the top four.

City lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday, meaning a top four-finish is now the best Guardiola can hope for in his debut season, but a win at the Etihad Stadium would open up a four-point gap ahead of five winnable final fixtures against Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Brom and Watford.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Aguero was susbtituted in extra-time on Sunday, with Guardiola insisting he was "dead" from a kick he received during the first half of normal time. Sources close to the player have told Goal he is fine, however, and that he will be ready to play if selected.

That decision will be affected by the availability of Gabriel Jesus. Guardiola suggested the Brazilian could start against Arsenal but it transpires that he only returned to full training on Monday, meaning a start on Thursday is unlikely.

As for Silva, the influential playmaker was substituted after just 23 minutes at Wembley but he is hopeful of making the derby, though he is being constantly monitored in the build-up to the game.

Fernandinho was also substituted during extra-time but he is said to have trained normally at the start of this week.

John Stones has missed the last two games through injury and will be assessed ahead of Thursday night.

Ilkay Gundogan remains sidelined with a serious knee injury.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither team have any suspensions to worry about.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Stones, if fit, could be in line for a return to the side as his ability on the ball would help City establish a foothold on a tricky game, though Nicolas Otamendi has performed well alongside Vincent Kompany in the last two games. Jesus Navas could continue at right-back, although that may require a re-think should Marouane Fellaini be brought on, as the Belgian would be heavy favourite to win any aerial battles if United choose to go direct.

Yaya Toure missed out some of the faster-paced matches at the start of April but has been playing well recently and Guardiola will surely value his character in such a crucial game. Another deep-lying midfielder is likely to play alongside him; either Fernandinho if fit or potentially Fabian Delph, who came on during extra-time on Sunday.

Further forward, Raheem Sterling seems to have fallen out of favour since playing Arsenal in the league earlier this month. The winger was taken off during half-time in that game and, barring a start against Hull, has generally been watching from the sidelines since. He started Sunday's game on the bench but replaced the injured Silva early on, only to be substituted himself in extra-time. If he is left out again then Kevin De Bruyne can fill in on the right, with two deep-lying midfielders and Silva in the middle.

Aguero is more likely to start than Jesus, though they could both end up on the pitch at the same time late in the game.

MAN UTD TEAM NEWS

United have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks and will be without several influential players. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo both picked up serious knee injuries against Anderlecht last week, while Juan Mata is also out for the season after undergoing groin surgery earlier this month.

Jose Mourinho has been urging his injury prone centre-backs, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, to "be brave" and want to make a return to the team on Thursday night. The two men picked up injuries during the most recent international fixtures - indeed, it was Smalling who broke Jones' toe, before sustaining a knee injury himself.

Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw were kept on the bench at Burnley on Sunday and the first three are likely to return to the side, though Shaw's involvement is not as easy to predict, given Mourinho's treatment of the England international this season.

Mourinho suggested on Sunday that Paul Pogba may be too tired to play, though it remains likely that he will. Wayne Rooney started and scored at Turf Moor but it could be he who drops out to accommodate Rashford, with Ashley Young or Anthony Martial deployed on the left of the attack.

United know a victory would move them above City and level on points with Liverpool, but a top-four finish would be far from a foregone conclusion given difficult matches at Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as a tricky a Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo, to contend with in the final weeks.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Jose Mourinho has failed to win any of his last four Premier League games against Manchester City (D2 L2) – this after winning six successive top-flight encounters with the Citizens between December 2005 and February 2014.



Jose Mourinho has won just four of his 18 meetings with Pep Guardiola (D6 L8), but the Portuguese won the last encounter with his Spanish opponent – a 1-0 win in the EFL Cup back in October.







Pep Guardiola could become the fourth manager to win both home and away Manchester derbies in a debut top-flight season after John Bentley, Sven-Göran Eriksson and Manuel Pellegrini.



Wayne Rooney has scored 11 goals in Manchester derbies (all comps) – more than any other player in the history of this fixture – but hasn’t scored in any of his last five.



Aguero has scored eight goals in 10 competitive appearances for Manchester City against Manchester United but has failed to score in his last two games against them.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The game kicks off at 20:00 UK time on Thursday, April 27, and is available on Sky Sports 1 in the UK.