Ligue 1: ‘I’d prefer to die than play for Paris Saint-Germain’ – Gignac

France international striker Andre-Pierre Gignac says that he “would rather die than sign with” Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old is a huge fan of PSG’s rivals Marseille, where he played for five seasons before moving to Tigres, his current side, in Mexico during the summer of 2015.

If the attacker, who hit the post in the final of Euro 2016 with France still locked 0-0 with Portugal, was offered the chance to return to his homeland, he would not even consider a move to the Parc des Princes.

“I hate PSG – I’d rather die than sign with them,” he told Life and Style. “If PSG offered me 10 times more money, I would not go there.”

Gignac has revealed his joy when the Parisians were knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona, conceding three goals in the final minutes to embarrassingly limp out of the competition 6-5 on aggregate, having held a 4-0 lead after the first leg.

“You’ve got no idea how I shouted at Barcelona’s sixth goal in the Champions League,” he added. “I screamed, ran, everything. My wife was even a little scared!”

Since moving to Mexico, Gignac has maintained a fine scoring ratio and boasts 15 goals in 32 matches so far this season.