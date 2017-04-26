“The top four is open - but what it demands from us is consistency in the results now until the end of the season. It’s still possible, but that means we’ll maybe have to have a perfect run-in.”





Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

Arsene Wenger's spirits were lifted after Arsenal's revitalising 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City on Sunday and the Gunners now have to focus on their crucial Premier League run-in if they want to secure a top-four spot.



Wenger's side put in an impressive shift against City and will look to secure their second consecutive league victory following the recent triumph against Middlesbrough, but in their way stands an improved Leicester team under caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare.





Three defenders at the back hasn't been a tactic deployed by Wenger in over 20 years yet the change in formation has clearly made a difference to results and confidence, something that vice captain Laurent Koscielny mentioned in his comments after Sunday's game

ARSENAL INJURIES

Rob Holding drew plaudits following the game for his mature performance in defence alongside Koscielny and he will look to carry on his impressive form when the Foxes come to north London on Wednesday night.

Lucas Perez could be selected in the squad after he was pictured in training following a spell out with a thigh problem, but Shkodran Mustafi and David Ospina are still out injured.

"It’s basically unknown territory at the moment because yesterday [Monday] the players were on recovery," Wenger said in his pre-match press conference. "We will have a medical check today [Tuesday] for everybody and see who is available and who is not. Overall, we have nobody really injured after the game."





French youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide has been ruled out until the end of the season with an ankle injury, with Santi Cazorla another long-term absentee.

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.





ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Oxlade-Chamberlain was seen leaving Wembley Stadium on crutches after Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and his foot injury will be assessed ahead of Wednesday's game.

Wenger revealed that the 23-year-old could still feature against Leicester but he may be cautious over the injury and opt to play Hector Bellerin at right wing back instead.

The central midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey is expected to stay the same, while Theo Walcott could be given a run out on the right flank in place of forward Olivier Giroud who didn't get on the scoresheet against City.





Rob Holding will continue in defence next to Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel, with Mustafi still out sidelined through injury.





LEICESTER DOSSIER

There has been a stunning turnaround in form at the King Power Stadium since Craig Shakespeare was appointed manager until the end of the season.

Three wins in his first three league games in charge reminded everyone of the qualities that saw the Foxes win the league last season, but a recent 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace emphasised their defensive vulnerabilities.





Shakespeare's side sit six points clear of the bottom three with two games in hand and come into Wednesday's match following an eight-day break.





“We know we’re coming up against a very talented outfit with some special players," said Shakespeare. "The Emirates in my opinion is a very special stadium as well. We go there full of confidence in terms of the run we’ve been on, but we know it’s a tough game.”





Leicester captain West Morgan will miss out on Wednesday due to a nerve problem in his back, while Islam Slimani is still out injured with a groin strain.





Jamie Vardy is their top scorer with 14 goals this season.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS

Leicester are on a 20 game winless run against Arsenal in the Premier League (D7 L13), with their only win against the Gunners coming in their first ever Premier League encounter in November 1994 (2-1 victory).

Arsenal have won each of their last nine Premier League home encounters with Leicester City; the longest current run in division.



Theo Walcott has found the net in three of his four Premier League appearances against Leicester, including both home games.



Alexis Sanchez has now scored 19 Premier League goals this season; equalling his best-ever tally in a single league season (19 with Barcelona in 2013-14).



Should Sanchez score another Premier League goal this season, he'll be the fifth Arsenal player to score 20+ goals in a PL campaign after Thierry Henry (5 times), Ian Wright (2 times), Robin van Persie and Emmanuel Adebayor. Van Persie was the last to do this (30 goals in 2011-12).



The Gunners will be looking to win back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time in over three months (Jan 22nd 2017), following their 2-1 win at Middlesbrough in their previous game.



Leicester City have scored at least two goals in every one of their seven Premier League matches under Craig Shakespeare (17 goals in total). Their previous 17 Premier League goals came over a period of 20 matches.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick-off is at 19:45 BST on Wednesday, 26 April and the match is not being broadcast live in the UK. Viewers in the US can watch on NBC's Premier League Extra Time channel and by stream via NBC Sports.