Referee 'couldn't speak English': Parker
Wenger Out: The anti-Arsene at Arsenal signs appearing around the world

Sporting News
Sporting News

With a month remaining in the English season, we still know little about Arsene Wenger's plans beyond the end of the current campaign.

Wenger Out: The anti-Arsene at Arsenal signs appearing around the world

There has been overwhelming calls for the Frenchman to step down among Arsenal fans as another year at the Emirates Stadium has descended into crisis, with even their regular top-four finish now looking beyond them.

Wenger: I'm looking at transfer targets

Many fans have had enough - and they do not just live in London. Since the first 'Wenger Out' banners began appearing at Arsenal matches they have spread around the world and popped up in often hilarious circumstances, being hoisted at everything from weddings to wrestling events.

From Canada to Kenya, here are the best calls for 'Wexit' around the world.


BANGKOK, THAILAND





TORONTO, CANADA





INDIA





BALTIMORE, USA





MOUNT RINJANI, INDONESIA





LEAGUE OF LEGENDS CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (CANADA)





NEW YORK CITY, USA





REPUBLIC OF IRELAND





A WEDDING





SRI LANKA





ETHIOPIA





WWE RAW (COLUMBUS, USA)





NAIROBI, KENYA





NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND





COACHELLA (CALIFORNIA, USA)





MALTA





AND, OF COURSE... LONDON





Where will the next one be?

