Australia and Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith will make his 50th international appearance in next month's ANZAC Test against New Zealand.

Milestone man Smith headlines Australia's ANZAC Test squad

Mal Meninga named his 20-man squad on Wednesday, headlined by milestone man Smith for the trans-Tasman clash in Canberra on May 5.

Smith will become just the second player to play 50 Tests for Australia, behind Darren Lockyer (59).

The 33-year-old hooker will also celebrate his 27th match as captain of Australia - the second most alongside Clive Churchill.

"This is an incredibly important game for us, coming in a World Cup year," Meninga said.

"Any Test match is important, but the fact this will be Cameron's 50th Test match certainly adds some extra significance.

"Cameron's incredible milestones will form a significant part of our week."

Stars Johnathan Thurston, Aaron Woods, Boyd Cordner and Darius Boyd have also been included, while veteran Billy Slater missed after returning from injury this season.

"Not only do these players have established combinations with each other, but they are also well aware of our values," Meninga said.

"However the State of Origin series and then the remainder of the NRL Premiership will be major considerations when we look to name our squad for the World Cup later this year.

Australia squad in full:

Darius Boyd (Brisbane Broncos), Blake Ferguson (Sydney Roosters), Josh Dugan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Will Chambers (Melbourne Storm), Valentine Holmes (Cronulla Sharks), Johnathan Thurston (North Queensland Cowboys), Cooper Cronk (Melbourne Storm), Aaron Woods (Wests Tigers), Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm), David Klemmer (Canterbury Bulldogs), Boyd Cordner (Sydney Roosters), Matt Gillett (Brisbane Broncos), Trent Merrin (Penrith Panthers), Michael Morgan (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders), Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons), Sam Thaiday (Brisbane Broncos), Shannon Boyd (Canberra Raiders), James Maloney (Cronulla Sharks), Justin O'Neill (North Queensland Cowboys)