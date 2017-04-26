Last year's MLS Cup finalists brought back their dominant form in Week 8 after stagnant early days to 2017, while New York City FC paid dearly in the rankings for yet another awe-inspiring Cyle Larin performance at Yankee Stadium.

Seattle, Toronto rise after dominant victories — Goal's Week 8 MLS Power Rankings

(Our MLS Power Rankings are voted on by Goal's editors and writers. Comments written by Rudi Schuller ).

1. FC DALLAS

LAST WEEK: 1

CHANGE: —

It almost seems as if Dallas will stay in this spot all year long, especially if the team thwarts would-be challengers like Sporting KC.

2. PORTLAND TIMBERS

LAST WEEK: 3

CHANGE: +1

The cure for a loss is a big win over a rival, and that's exactly what the Timbers got on Saturday. The scoreline read 2-1 over the Whitecaps, but Portland was full value for the victory — and for the No. 2 spot in these rankings.

3. SEATTLE SOUNDERS

LAST WEEK: 5

CHANGE: +2

Finally we got to see the dominant Sounders team everyone's been waiting for this year. The LA Galaxy were the unfortunate recipients of an old-fashioned beatdown, but Seattle has put the rest of the league on notice.

4. SPORTING KANSAS CITY

LAST WEEK: 4

CHANGE: —

The stifling defense that has defined SKC so far in 2017 was present in Week 8 at FC Dallas, but the Kansas City attack couldn't prove equal to the huge task. This team will be fine, although one has to wonder if scoring will continue to be a problem.

5. TORONTO FC

LAST WEEK: 7

CHANGE: +2

Like Seattle, the whole league has been waiting to see the dominant TFC emerge this year. It happened this week, and it's no coincidence that it came when Sebastian Giovinco played his best game of the young season.

6. ATLANTA UNITED

LAST WEEK: 8

CHANGE: +2

Atlanta continued its strong road swing with a thorough victory in Utah, and can now look forward to returning home to the club's huge fan base. How high can this expansion team fly?

7. NEW YORK CITY FC

LAST WEEK: 2

CHANGE: -5

An old foe proved too much for the Pigeons to handle, resulting in a huge rankings drop for Patrick Vieira's side. It may be unfair, but these are the types of games the team will need to win if it fancies itself a true contender in the East.

8. NEW YORK RED BULLS

LAST WEEK: 6

CHANGE: -2

Speaking of unfair, the Red Bulls managed to pull off a convincing two-goal victory over a team in good form and they somehow dropped two spots in our rankings. This blemish is due in part to other teams making big leaps, but if the Red Bulls continue to get results they'll resume their upward trajectory.

9. ORLANDO CITY

LAST WEEK: 9

CHANGE: —

The Lions brought their winning ways on the road this week, and while it wasn't enough to convince our panel to move them up, it certainly caught our attention.

10. HOUSTON DYNAMO

LAST WEEK: 11

CHANGE: +1

Houston is enjoying a glut of games in south Texas to start the season, and the results are following suit. Cubo Torres has regained his scoring touch, and Dynamo games are fun to watch again. The question remains: Can Houston win away from BBVA Compass Stadium?

11. MONTREAL IMPACT

LAST WEEK: 13

CHANGE: +2

A three-goal comeback draw at Philly is certainly epic, but one has to wonder how the Impact allowed themselves to be put into such a large hole by the worst team in the league.

12. COLUMBUS CREW

LAST WEEK: 10

CHANGE: -2

Despite holding the second-most points in the East, Columbus remains unconvincing. A 4-3-1 record is middling, as is the Crew's +1 goal differential.

13. CHICAGO FIRE

LAST WEEK: 12

CHANGE: -1

The Fire were pulled back to Earth a bit in Week 8, but there is enough to this team to believe that it'll be in the playoff conversation throughout the season.

14. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

LAST WEEK: 14

CHANGE: —

There were no late-game heroics for the Earthquakes in Houston over the weekend, and once again goal scoring is a major concern.

15. D.C. UNITED

LAST WEEK: 17

CHANGE: +2

It seems like every year we try to figure out D.C. United's personality, and this season is no different. A run-of-the-mill draw against New England does little to change that.

16. REAL SALT LAKE

LAST WEEK: 16

CHANGE: —

Mike Petke received a reality check in Week 8 against Atlanta United. RSL needs a lot of work to get back to where its fans expect the team to be.

17. LA GALAXY

LAST WEEK: 15

CHANGE: -2

The less the Galaxy think about this past weekend, the better. Like RSL's Mike Petke, Curt Onalfo has a tough road ahead of him to restore his team to the lofty heights it has grown accustomed to.

18. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION

LAST WEEK: 19

CHANGE: +1

The Revs have treaded water so far in 2017, and they have enough experience on the roster to make a run to the playoffs in the fall. But so far, the New England of this season has looked too similar to last year's edition.

19. MINNESOTA UNITED

LAST WEEK: 21

CHANGE: +2

Could it be? Could the Loons actually look like a normal expansion side rather than the dumpster fire of the first four weeks?

20. COLORADO RAPIDS

LAST WEEK: 18

CHANGE: -2

It is definitely not 2016 any longer in suburban Denver, and the Rapids seem to be struggling to find the answers. Perhaps Pablo Mastroeni should re-grow the epic moustache of last season?

21. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS

LAST WEEK: 20

CHANGE: -1

The Whitecaps are still too inconsistent to make a sustained run, although Fredy Montero has found his feet in MLS after a small readjustment period. Better times ahead?

22. PHILADELPHIA UNION

LAST WEEK: 22

CHANGE: —

Building up a 3-0 halftime lead at home only to settle for a draw was just the latest in frustrating calamities for the league's last remaining winless team. The Union are all out of sorts right now, and there's nothing to indicate a potential improvement in the situation.