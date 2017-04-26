Martavis Bryant is back — sort of.

Steelers' Martavis Bryant reinstated by NFL on conditional basis

The Steelers wide receiver has been reinstated by the NFL on a conditional basis following his one-year ban for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, the team announced Tuesday.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert released a statement regarding Bryant, via the team's website:

Martavis Bryant has followed the protocol and has been conditionally reinstated by the National Football League. We appreciate that he has taken the necessary steps in an effort to get his personal life in order. We also understand this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all of the conditions of his reinstatement.

We look forward to working with Martavis to ensure that he is mentally and physically prepared to contribute to our efforts on the field, while also maintaining the proper balance to keep his life in order off the field.

Bryant previously lost an appeal in 2015 and served a four-game suspension that season for violating the same policy. One of his agents, Brian Fettner, confirmed last March his client would check into a rehab facility and undergo an evaluation for depression issues. Fettner added that Bryant is a habitual user of marijuana.

Bryant, 25, recorded 50 catches for 765 yards and six touchdowns in 2015 after missing the first four matchups. The fourth-year wideout has 76 receptions for 1,314 yards and 15 scores in 21 career games and eight starts.