How big an event has the NFL Draft become since the league decided to take it on the road? Baseball can't even get a room at the inn.

NFL Draft forces Marlins to stay in Delaware for Phillies series

The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at the Phillies on Tuesday, but they won't be spending any time in Philadelphia when they're not at Citizens Bank Park.

Instead of staying at a hotel in Center City as it would normally do, the team has taken up residence across the border in Wilmington, Del., because the NFL has booked all the fanciest rooms in Philadelphia proper, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.



The Marlins, who were in Seattle and San Diego before here, have to stay in Wilmington, Del., because the NFL booked all rooms in Philly.

— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 25, 2017



There is a precedent for the unusual move. When rain interrupted Game 5 of the 2008 World Series, the Tampa Bay Rays were forced to vacate their hotel in Philadelphia and ended up at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington.

MORE:

Derek Jeter-Jeb Bush group agrees to deal to buy Marlins, reports say



Located about 25 miles from the ballpark, the luxurious, century-old hotel meets the requirements spelled out in baseball's collective bargaining agreement with the players' union that teams lodge only in high-end hotels.

While the Rays were just happy to have a roof over their heads in that situation — particularly with a traveling party of about 170 people — their Delaware sojourn didn't help. When Game 5 resumed two days later, the Phillies closed out a 4-3 win to clinch the World Series title.