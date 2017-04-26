Real Madrid will look to put Sunday's Clasico defeat against Barcelona behind them as they return to action in the Primera Division at Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Deportivo

Zinedine Zidane's side were seconds away from a draw that would have all but sewn up the La Liga title, but Lionel Messi's last-gasp winner sent Barca back on top of the table.

The two teams are level on points, with Luis Enrique's men in first thanks to their superior record in the two Clasico clashes this season - although Madrid still have a game in hand. Barca are at home to Osasuna on Wednesday before Real take to the field at Riazor.

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Raphael Varane is available again after injury, but Pepe is still sidelined with a rib fracture and Gareth Bale is also out after a calf problem curtailed his participation in the Clasico on Sunday.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal are both just one yellow card away from a suspension, although the Portuguese has been left out of the squad anyway and the Spain defender could be rested.

Sergio Ramos is banned after his red card for a reckless challenge on Lionel Messi in the Clasico earned him a one-match suspension.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

With Ramos suspended, Varane will be straight back in the team in central defence alongside Nacho at Riazor.

Elsewhere, Zidane is set to rotate with Valencia ahead in La Liga on Saturday, followed by Atletico in the Champions League next Tuesday.

That could mean starts for the likes of James Rodriguez, Isco, Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio in Galicia. with Ronaldo and Toni Kroos left out of the squad altogether for the midweek match.

DEPORTIVO TEAM NEWS

Deportivo La Coruna are down in 16th in La Liga, seven points clear of 18th-placed Sporting Gijon (having played one fewer match) and should be safe from the threat of relegation.

The Galicians have improved since the arrival of Pepe Mel as coach and beat Malaga in their last home match, while they also recently defeated Barcelona 2-0 at Riazor.

Alejandro Arribas, Guilherme and Carles Gil all return from suspension, but Pedro Mosquera is sidelined for the rest of the season.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Deportivo have not won in their last five games against Real Madrid at Riazor (drawn one, lost four) after just one loss in the 21 previous games there (winning 13 of those).



Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 56 games in all competitions, the best run ever by a Liga side.



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals against Deportivo, a joint-record for a Real Madrid player in their history (equal with Raul).



Of all the current players in La Liga, Sergio Ramos is the most booked (136) and the most sent off (17) in the competition.





UK TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Deportivo versus Real Madrid kicks off at 21:30 CEST and will be shown live from 20:25 UK time on Sky Sports 2 straight after Barcelona's game against Osasuna on the same channel.