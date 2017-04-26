A woman has accused former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, a potential first-round pick in this week's NFL Draft, of raping her April 9 in Cleveland, TMZ.com reported Tuesday.

NFL Draft 2017: Top CB prospect Gareon Conley accused of rape, report says

In the initial report of the story Monday night by WOIO television, Conley, 21, wasn't identified, but his attorney in the case, who spoke with the TV station for the story, called the woman's accusations "ludicrous and ridiculous."

According to TMZ, police are investigating, but as of mid-day Tuesday no arrests had been made nor had any charges been filed.

In the police report, the unidentified 23-year-old woman says Conley asked her up to a suite at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland to have sex, but she said she agreed only to go to the room to watch others have sex. She told police Conley raped her in the suite's bathroom and then kicked her out of the suite.

The woman called 911, described her attacker as a "black male who wouldn't take his sunglasses off and had an Ohio State tattoo on his left forearm" and then went to a local hospital where a rape kit was administered. She refused to speak to police afterward.

Police interviewed two friends of Conley who were at the hotel. They said Conley never had sex with the woman and she was just angry after we was kicked out of the room.

Conley's attorney told WOIO that he is willing to bring his client in for a police interview and has made arrangements for the interview to be conducted immediately after the NFL Draft.

Conley is rated as a potential top-10 pick in Thursday's first round in Philadelphia.