There's a new boss behind the bench in Vancouver.

Canucks to hire Travis Green as head coach, report says

The Canucks will promote Travis Green from the AHL to serve as the team's next head coach, TSN reported.

Green will replace former coach Willie Desjardins, who was fired on April 10 after the team missed the playoffs for the second straight year and finished the season with only 69 points. Vancouver also fell to last place in the Pacific Division after dropping its last eight games.

Green, 46, has spent the last three seasons coaching the Canucks' AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets. He also played in the NHL from 1992 to 2007 and had stints with five teams, including the Islanders, Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Bruins and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. He finished his 14-year career with 193 goals and 262 assists in 970 games.