LaLiga: Luis Enrique reiterates wish for Messi to end career at Barcelona

Outgoing Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has reiterated his desire for Lionel Messi to end his career at the club.

Luis Enrique reiterates wish for Messi to end career at Barcelona

Messi was the hero in the Clasico on Sunday, netting a last-gasp winner in a 3-2 triumph that took Barca ahead of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Messi celebrated the goal by taking off his shirt and holding it aloft, which some interpreted as a sign he is poised to sign a contract extension with Barca.

Pressed on that topic in his media conference ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Osasuna, Luis Enrique said: "My particular opinion is that I would like him to end his career at Barca, but that is something for Leo to decide.

"The person who can best explain the celebration of the goal in the Clasico is Leo."

This campaign is the last season in which Luis Enrique will coach Messi, having announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the term back in March.

But the 46-year-old is not disappointed he will no longer work with Messi, instead appreciating the time he has been able to spend with the player many regard as the greatest of all time.

He added: "In my farewell I see the positive side, that is to have been able to train and direct to Leo Messi, not the one that I will not be able to do it."