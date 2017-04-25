The Rockets are one win away from eliminating the Thunder from the playoffs, and Monday they received another boost.

NBA playoffs 2017: Rockets' James Harden (ankle) 'ready to go' for Game 5 vs. Thunder

James Harden, who injured his right ankle in Game 3, is confident he will be able to play in Game 5 after playing through the pain in Sunday's 113-109 win.

"Got some treatment and I'll be ready to go (Tuesday)," Harden said before Monday's practice, via ESPN.com. "It's the playoffs, everybody is banged up so you just got to find a way to fight through it and find a way to help your teammates win games.

"For me, it's not necessarily scoring, I don't have to score a certain amount of points as long as I'm making the right plays and guys are getting shots everybody is in a good rhythm that's all that matters."

Harden scored 16 points with eight assists and seven rebounds in 39 minutes in Game 4. Though the numbers were tame for his high standards, they proved his point that Houston can win with different players scoring.

Nene Hilario stepped up to lead the team with 28 points on a perfect 12 of 12 from the field and 10 rebounds Sunday.

If Harden is less than his normal self for Game 5, look for Lou Williams, Eric Gordon or Trevor Ariza to help carry the load offensively.