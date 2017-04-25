Looks like Richard Sherman will be staying in Seattle after all.

NFL free agency: Seahawks GM has 'moved on' from trading Richard Sherman

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the team has "kind of moved past" trying to trade the cornerback.

"Right now we've kind of moved past it and if somebody calls and goes crazy with something, then we'll discuss it again," Schneider said, via ESPN.com. "I don't mean go crazy, but you know what I mean. Like, give you compensation where it's something where you really, truly have to think about it and consider it, then we would have to consider it.

"And we could consider it because, like I said, it's been a mutual thing. It's OK. And we feel like it would clear cap room and we would be able to get younger, but that's the only reason we'd do it. I mean, the guy's one of the top cornerbacks in the league. You don't just give him away."

According to Schneider, it's up to the team to find a resolution with Sherman, who technically has two years left on his contract, which comes with a $22.431 million price tag.

Sherman was at the team's headquarters last week and has spoken to coach Pete Carroll, Schneider said.

"It's one of those things like if it works out, it works out. If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out and everybody's OK with it," Schneider said. "He met with Pete last week; they had another great conversation. Richard may see it as a fresh start for him, and we may see it as a way to clear some cap room and get younger, but neither side is like super urgent about it, if that makes sense."