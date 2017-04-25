Ben Roethlisberger is offering a mea culpa to the residents of Findlay, Ohio, his hometown.

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes for tensions with hometown

The Steelers quarterback was back in Findlay to be inducted into Hancock County's sports hall of fame along with his sister and addressed how negative comments from several residents back in 2010 caused him to distance himself from where he grew up.

"Some negative things were said about me by people in this town. I was hurt and I resented that," Roethlisberger said during Saturday's ceremony, via The Courier newspaper. "But I want to say I'm sorry for letting a few bad words cloud the support I've had from so many people."

It was around that time in 2010 that Roethlisberger was accused of sexual assault for a second time. He was never charged, but the NFL suspended him — and his reputation suffered.

Though some Findlay residents were critical, Roethlisberger said he has moved on and is proud of his roots.

"I'm proud of this town. It means a lot to me and my family to be embraced with open arms like this. I'm humble and I'm proud to call Findlay home," he said.