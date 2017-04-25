Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Monday, April 24

It's a light Monday schedule around the league with only nine games, but with contests in Colorado and Arizona, there are still plenty of value hitters available. As for pitchers, it's a little more difficult to decent daily fantasy baseball picks, especially if you want any differentiation in your lineups.

Zack Greinke and Chris Archer are clearly the top two pitchers, though with Archer starting in Baltimore, he carries a certain amount of risk. Amir Garrett and Jason Vargas will be popular picks, as both have sub-2.00 ERAs and decent matchups, but as we saw with James Paxton and Andrew Triggs last week, those types of hot-starters can be due for a beating and give back a lot of runs all at once. Francisco Liriano is a decent in-between choice, as he already took his beating in his first start (0.1 IP, 7 base runners, 5 runs). He's been solid in his two outings since, striking out 16 and giving up just two runs.

The sleeper picks are tough to identify. Miguel Gonzalez is a bit of a contrarian play opposite Vargas, and when you factor in that the White Sox hit lefties well and Gonzalez is coming off a gem, he looks even better. Brett Anderson has a good chance at a win, and Hyun-jin Ryu has pitched decently aside from giving up a ton of homers. The latter point obviously can't be ignored, but if he can keep it in the yard in San Francisco, he should have a good performance. One of Martin Perez and Phil Hughes has a good chance at a win, if you want to flip a coin between those two.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers

Rank Pitcher

Team

Opp.

1

Zack Greinke, RHP

ARI

vs. SD

2

Chris Archer, RHP

TB

at BAL

3

Amir Garrett, LHP

CIN

at MIL

4

Francisco Liriano, LHP

TOR

at LAA

5

Jason Vargas, LHP

KC

at CWS

6

Brett Anderson, LHP

CHC

at PIT

7

Miguel Gonzalez, RHP

CWS

vs. KC

8

Martin Perez, LHP

TEX

vs. MIN

9

Hyun-jin Ryu, LHP

LAD

at SF

10

Phil Hughes, RHP

MIN

at TEX

11

Matt Garza, RHP

MIL

vs. CIN

12

Matt Cain, RHP

SF

vs. LAD

13

Jhoulys Chacin, RHP

SD

at ARI

14

Chad Kuhl, RHP

PIT

vs. CHC

15

Ubaldo Jimenez, RHP

BAL

vs. TB

16

Jesse Chavez, RHP

LAA

vs. TOR

17

Tyler Anderson, LHP

COL

vs. WAS

18

Jacob Turner, RHP

WAS

at COL



Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Monday, April 24

This fourth week of the season starts with a quiet nine-game, evening-only slate on Monday. This is a good thing. It allows us to chew up and digest what happened over a busy week and really delve into the plays for today. Let’s get after it.

On the weather front, Baltimore is going to give us a headache, and while we’ve profiled a good number of players from that game, it appears there is a delay/PPD risk here. Stay tuned closely to the new weather center here at Fantasy Alarm for updates and stay on top of it! -- Nick Berns

Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Monday, April 24

There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:

C - Buster Posey - Y! Value

C - Russell Martin - Y!

C - Jeff Mathis - Across the board value / catcher punt option

1B - Joe Mauer - Y!

1B - Brandon Belt - DK

1B - Kendrys Morales - DK

2B - Brad Miller - FD

2B - Devon Travis - FD / Y!

3B - Jefry Marte - Deep value on FD

SS - Tyler Saladino - FD

SS - Brandon Crawford - DK / FD

SS - Orlando Arcia - FD

SS - Tim Beckham - Y!

SS

Trea Turner (R)

Nationals

@Rockies

$4500

$5500

$20

OF - Jose Bautista - FD / Y! - slow start has dropped his price significantly

OF - Byron Buxton - GPP play on FD / Y! due to low price

OF - Adam Duvall - GPP play on FD