Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Monday, April 24

It's a light Monday schedule around the league with only nine games, but with contests in Colorado and Arizona, there are still plenty of value hitters available. As for pitchers, it's a little more difficult to decent daily fantasy baseball picks, especially if you want any differentiation in your lineups.
Zack Greinke and Chris Archer are clearly the top two pitchers, though with Archer starting in Baltimore, he carries a certain amount of risk. Amir Garrett and Jason Vargas will be popular picks, as both have sub-2.00 ERAs and decent matchups, but as we saw with James Paxton and Andrew Triggs last week, those types of hot-starters can be due for a beating and give back a lot of runs all at once. Francisco Liriano is a decent in-between choice, as he already took his beating in his first start (0.1 IP, 7 base runners, 5 runs). He's been solid in his two outings since, striking out 16 and giving up just two runs.
The sleeper picks are tough to identify. Miguel Gonzalez is a bit of a contrarian play opposite Vargas, and when you factor in that the White Sox hit lefties well and Gonzalez is coming off a gem, he looks even better. Brett Anderson has a good chance at a win, and Hyun-jin Ryu has pitched decently aside from giving up a ton of homers. The latter point obviously can't be ignored, but if he can keep it in the yard in San Francisco, he should have a good performance. One of Martin Perez and Phil Hughes has a good chance at a win, if you want to flip a coin between those two.
Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Team
|Opp.
|1
|Zack Greinke, RHP
|ARI
|vs. SD
|2
|Chris Archer, RHP
|TB
|at BAL
|3
|Amir Garrett, LHP
|CIN
|at MIL
|4
|Francisco Liriano, LHP
|TOR
|at LAA
|5
|Jason Vargas, LHP
|KC
|at CWS
|6
|Brett Anderson, LHP
|CHC
|at PIT
|7
|Miguel Gonzalez, RHP
|CWS
|vs. KC
|8
|Martin Perez, LHP
|TEX
|vs. MIN
|9
|Hyun-jin Ryu, LHP
|LAD
|at SF
|10
|Phil Hughes, RHP
|MIN
|at TEX
|11
|Matt Garza, RHP
|MIL
|vs. CIN
|12
|Matt Cain, RHP
|SF
|vs. LAD
|13
|Jhoulys Chacin, RHP
|SD
|at ARI
|14
|Chad Kuhl, RHP
|PIT
|vs. CHC
|15
|Ubaldo Jimenez, RHP
|BAL
|vs. TB
|16
|Jesse Chavez, RHP
|LAA
|vs. TOR
|17
|Tyler Anderson, LHP
|COL
|vs. WAS
|18
|Jacob Turner, RHP
|WAS
|at COL
Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Monday, April 24
This fourth week of the season starts with a quiet nine-game, evening-only slate on Monday. This is a good thing. It allows us to chew up and digest what happened over a busy week and really delve into the plays for today. Let’s get after it.
On the weather front, Baltimore is going to give us a headache, and while we’ve profiled a good number of players from that game, it appears there is a delay/PPD risk here. Stay tuned closely to the new weather center here at Fantasy Alarm for updates and stay on top of it! -- Nick Berns
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Opp.
|FD
|DK
|Y!
|SP
|Chris Archer (R)
|Rays
|@Orioles
|$9500
|$10100
|$52
|SP
|Zack Greinke (R)
|D-backs
|Padres
|$10000
|$9400
|$46
|SP
|SP
|Miguel González (R)
|White Sox
|Royals
|$7400
|$7500
|$34
|SP
|Jason Vargas (L)
|Royals
|@White Sox
|$8500
|$8000
|$46
|SP
|Jesse Chávez (R)
|Angels
|Blue Jays
|$5900
|$6700
|$25
|SP
|Amir Garrett (L)
|Reds
|@Brewers
|$7700
|$6700
|$44
|SP
|Tyler Anderson (L)
|Rockies
|Nationals
|$5500
|$5400
|$27
|C
|Jett Bandy (R)
|Brewers
|Reds
|$2800
|$3000
|$10
|C
|C
|Tony Wolters (L)
|Rockies
|Nationals
|$3000
|$3300
|$13
|C
|Jonathan Lucroy (R)
|Rangers
|Twins
|$2900
|$4300
|$8
|1B
|Adrián González (L)
|Dodgers
|@Giants
|$2700
|$3600
|$10
|1B
|Joey Votto (L)
|Reds
|@Brewers
|$4200
|$5100
|$23
|1B
|1B
|Mike Napoli (R)
|Rangers
|Twins
|$3000
|$4300
|$8
|1B
|Logan Morrison (L)
|Rays
|@Orioles
|$2400
|$4000
|$15
|2B
|Chase Utley (L)
|Dodgers
|@Giants
|$2100
|$3200
|$7
|2B
|2B
|Jonathan Villar (B)
|Brewers
|Reds
|$3000
|$4800
|$16
|2B
|Brian Dozier (R)
|Twins
|@Rangers
|$3600
|$5300
|$18
|3B
|Eugenio Suárez (R)
|Reds
|@Brewers
|$3800
|$4000
|$22
|3B
|3B
|Evan Longoria (R)
|Rays
|@Orioles
|$3300
|$5100
|$16
|3B
|Justin Turner (R)
|Dodgers
|@Giants
|$3700
|$3400
|$19
|3B
|Todd Frazier (R)
|White Sox
|Royals
|$3200
|$4600
|$10
|SS
|Erick Aybar (B)
|Padres
|@D-backs
|$2300
|$2900
|$7
|SS
|Jordy Mercer (R)
|Pirates
|Cubs
|$2300
|$3200
|$7
|SS
|Trea Turner (R)
|Nationals
|@Rockies
|$4500
|$5500
|$20
|SS
|SS
|Addison Russell (R)
|Cubs
|@Pirates
|$2700
|$3700
|$17
|OF
|Hunter Pence (R)
|Giants
|Dodgers
|$3300
|$3900
|$15
|OF
|Billy Hamilton (B)
|Reds
|@Brewers
|$3100
|$4600
|$14
|OF
|OF
|Jayson Werth (R)
|Nationals
|@Rockies
|$3600
|$5000
|$20
|OF
|Avisail García (R)
|White Sox
|Royals
|$3600
|$3500
|$16
|OF
|Kevin Kiermaier (L)
|Rays
|@Orioles
|$3400
|$4300
|$16
Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Monday, April 24
There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:
C - Buster Posey - Y! Value
C - Russell Martin - Y!
C - Jeff Mathis - Across the board value / catcher punt option
1B - Joe Mauer - Y!
1B - Brandon Belt - DK
1B - Kendrys Morales - DK
2B - Brad Miller - FD
2B - Devon Travis - FD / Y!
3B - Jefry Marte - Deep value on FD
SS - Tyler Saladino - FD
SS - Brandon Crawford - DK / FD
SS - Orlando Arcia - FD
SS - Tim Beckham - Y!
OF - Jose Bautista - FD / Y! - slow start has dropped his price significantly
OF - Byron Buxton - GPP play on FD / Y! due to low price
OF - Adam Duvall - GPP play on FD