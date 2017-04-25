Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Monday, April 24

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

It's a light Monday schedule around the league with only nine games, but with contests in Colorado and Arizona, there are still plenty of value hitters available. As for pitchers, it's a little more difficult to decent daily fantasy baseball picks, especially if you want any differentiation in your lineups.

Zack Greinke and Chris Archer are clearly the top two pitchers, though with Archer starting in Baltimore, he carries a certain amount of risk. Amir Garrett and Jason Vargas will be popular picks, as both have sub-2.00 ERAs and decent matchups, but as we saw with James Paxton and Andrew Triggs last week, those types of hot-starters can be due for a beating and give back a lot of runs all at once. Francisco Liriano is a decent in-between choice, as he already took his beating in his first start (0.1 IP, 7 base runners, 5 runs). He's been solid in his two outings since, striking out 16 and giving up just two runs.

The sleeper picks are tough to identify. Miguel Gonzalez is a bit of a contrarian play opposite Vargas, and when you factor in that the White Sox hit lefties well and Gonzalez is coming off a gem, he looks even better. Brett Anderson has a good chance at a win, and Hyun-jin Ryu has pitched decently aside from giving up a ton of homers. The latter point obviously can't be ignored, but if he can keep it in the yard in San Francisco, he should have a good performance. One of Martin Perez and Phil Hughes has a good chance at a win, if you want to flip a coin between those two.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers














































































RankPitcher Team Opp.
1 Zack Greinke, RHP ARI vs. SD
2 Chris Archer, RHP TB at BAL
3 Amir Garrett, LHP CIN at MIL
4 Francisco Liriano, LHP TOR at LAA
5 Jason Vargas, LHP KC at CWS
6 Brett Anderson, LHP CHC at PIT
7 Miguel Gonzalez, RHP CWS vs. KC
8 Martin Perez, LHP TEX vs. MIN
9 Hyun-jin Ryu, LHP LAD at SF
10 Phil Hughes, RHP MIN at TEX
11 Matt Garza, RHP MIL vs. CIN
12 Matt Cain, RHP SF vs. LAD
13 Jhoulys Chacin, RHP SD at ARI
14 Chad Kuhl, RHP PIT vs. CHC
15 Ubaldo Jimenez, RHP BAL vs. TB
16 Jesse Chavez, RHP LAA vs. TOR
17 Tyler Anderson, LHP COL vs. WAS
18 Jacob Turner, RHP WAS at COL

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Monday, April 24

This fourth week of the season starts with a quiet nine-game, evening-only slate on Monday. This is a good thing. It allows us to chew up and digest what happened over a busy week and really delve into the plays for today. Let’s get after it.

On the weather front, Baltimore is going to give us a headache, and while we’ve profiled a good number of players from that game, it appears there is a delay/PPD risk here. Stay tuned closely to the new weather center here at Fantasy Alarm for updates and stay on top of it! -- Nick Berns

















































































































































































































































OF - Jose Bautista - FD / Y! - slow start has dropped his price significantly

































































Pos Player Team Opp. FD DK Y!
SP Chris Archer (R) Rays @Orioles $9500 $10100 GO PRO !
SP Zack Greinke (R) D-backs Padres $10000 $9400 GO PRO !
SP GO PRO ! GO PRO !
SP Miguel González (R) White Sox Royals $7400 $7500 GO PRO !
SP Jason Vargas (L) Royals @White Sox $8500 $8000 GO PRO !
SP Jesse Chávez (R) Angels Blue Jays $5900 $6700 GO PRO !
SP Amir Garrett (L) Reds @Brewers $7700 $6700 GO PRO !
SP Tyler Anderson (L) Rockies Nationals $5500 $5400 GO PRO !
C Jett Bandy (R) Brewers Reds $2800 $3000 GO PRO !
C GO PRO ! GO PRO !
C Tony Wolters (L) Rockies Nationals $3000 $3300 GO PRO !
C Jonathan Lucroy (R) Rangers Twins $2900 $4300 GO PRO !
1B Adrián González (L) Dodgers @Giants $2700 $3600 GO PRO !
1B Joey Votto (L) Reds @Brewers $4200 $5100 GO PRO !
1B GO PRO ! GO PRO !
1B Mike Napoli (R) Rangers Twins $3000 $4300 GO PRO !
1B Logan Morrison (L) Rays @Orioles $2400 $4000 GO PRO !
2B Chase Utley (L) Dodgers @Giants $2100 $3200 GO PRO !
2B GO PRO ! GO PRO !
2B Jonathan Villar (B) Brewers Reds $3000 $4800 GO PRO !
2B Brian Dozier (R) Twins @Rangers $3600 $5300 GO PRO !
3B Eugenio Suárez (R) Reds @Brewers $3800 $4000 GO PRO !
3B GO PRO ! GO PRO !
3B Evan Longoria (R) Rays @Orioles $3300 $5100 GO PRO !
3B Justin Turner (R) Dodgers @Giants $3700 $3400 GO PRO !
3B Todd Frazier (R) White Sox Royals $3200 $4600 GO PRO !
SS Erick Aybar (B) Padres @D-backs $2300 $2900 GO PRO !
SS Jordy Mercer (R) Pirates Cubs $2300 $3200 GO PRO !
SS Trea Turner (R) Nationals @Rockies $4500 $5500 GO PRO !
SS GO PRO ! GO PRO !
SS Addison Russell (R) Cubs @Pirates $2700 $3700 GO PRO !
OF Hunter Pence (R) Giants Dodgers $3300 $3900 GO PRO !
OF Billy Hamilton (B) Reds @Brewers $3100 $4600 GO PRO !
OF GO PRO ! GO PRO !
OF Jayson Werth (R) Nationals @Rockies $3600 $5000 GO PRO !
OF Avisail García (R) White Sox Royals $3600 $3500 GO PRO !
OF Kevin Kiermaier (L) Rays @Orioles $3400 $4300 GO PRO !

Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Monday, April 24


There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:

C - Buster Posey - Y! Value

C - Russell Martin - Y!

C - Jeff Mathis - Across the board value / catcher punt option

1B - Joe Mauer - Y!

1B - Brandon Belt - DK

1B - Kendrys Morales - DK

2B - Brad Miller - FD

2B - Devon Travis - FD / Y!

3B - Jefry Marte - Deep value on FD

SS - Tyler Saladino - FD

SS - Brandon Crawford - DK / FD

SS - Orlando Arcia - FD

SS - Tim Beckham - Y!

OF - Jose Bautista - FD / Y! - slow start has dropped his price significantly

OF - Byron Buxton - GPP play on FD / Y! due to low price

OF - Adam Duvall - GPP play on FD

