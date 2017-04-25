News

Atlanta reveals 73,000 pound Falcon sculpture outside new Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Construction on the Atlanta Falcons' $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium is coming along, including this extremely impressive sculpture located outside.



From AtlantaFalcons.com:

"The falcon, rising 41.5 feet tall with a wingspan of over 64 feet, will be the largest bird sculpture in the world. Constructed by Gábor Miklós Szőke of Budapest, the majestic stainless steel work, capturing the moment of a touchdown, will be erected on the main plaza facing the city skyline."



Construction issues have pushed back the opening of the stadium to Aug. 26, the Falcons’ pre-season game vs. Arizona.

The original opening was scheduled for March 2017.

