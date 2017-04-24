Manny Pacquiao insists he is "not done yet" with his boxing career as he prepares to face Jeff Horn in July.

Pacquiao 'not done yet' with boxing

The Filipino icon came out of retirement to beat Jessie Vargas last November and will put his world welterweight title on the line against Australian Horn at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on July 2.

Pacquiao had quit boxing to focus on his political career, but the 38-year-old still has a burning desire to fight.

"[I want] to defend my crown and prove that I'm still there in boxing, despite of my ambitions in office as a senator," said Pacquiao.

"I'm still handling my boxing career. I'm still there. I'm not done yet in boxing. Boxing is my passion. I started when I was young – it's part of my life.

"It depends on how you discipline yourself, how you train and prepare yourself. It's a matter of discipline."

Pacquiao conceded he has not yet done his homework on Horn, who will be out to pull off a shock in his homeland.

"I'm not going to predict the fight, but I will do my best to entertain the fans," he said.

"I'm very excited to fight here [in Australia], I've fought a lot of fighters in the [United] States. This is new, I'm excited. I can't wait for the fight.

"I don't know much about him [Horn], but I know he's a fighter. I haven't watched his fights yet, but I'm going to get his last three fights and watch them."