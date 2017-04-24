If you thought the Red Sox-Orioles feud was over, it isn't.

Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes continues feud, throws at Manny Machado's head

Following anger at Baltimroe third baseman Manny Machado's slide into Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia's knee, Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes threw a fastball in the eighth inning of Sunday's game that nearly hit Machado square in the head.



Yeah, this was definitely on purpose: pic.twitter.com/iT56bQV2pN

— Dan Sostek (@dan_sostek) April 23, 2017



Barnes was immediately ejected, as the umpire ruled that the ball hit Machado. Upon further review, replay showed that the ball actually hit Machado's bat, so Machado returned to the plate. Still, the intent was pretty evident.

The Red Sox clearly felt comfortable going for retaliation without risk of surrendering their lead, as they were up 6-0 at the time.

Machado ended up hitting an RBI double.

Dustin Pedroia, who Barnes was attempting to stick up for with his wreckless pitch, didn't seem too thrilled with the pitcher's decision to get vengeance. Pedroia has been on the record that he doesn't want to police the situation.



Fascinating exchange captured by MASN between Machado and Pedroia. Dustin clearly saying "It wasn't me. I know that and you know that." pic.twitter.com/oqdt827ER9

— Dave Tucker (@TestudoDave) April 23, 2017



I don't care if you're a Red Sox fan, an Orioles fan, or a Manny Machado hater. Pitchers shouldn't throw at players' heads. Period. Any punishment Barnes receives after the game will be deserved.

UPDATE: After the game, Pedroia once again expressed he didn't like the way the Red Sox dealt with the ordeal, calling it a "mishandled situation" and that he "loves Manny Machado."

Machado, rightfully, was peeved, while Matt Barnes apologized, sort of.