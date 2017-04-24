Rafael Nadal wins Monte-Carlo Masters for 10th time

Rafael Nadal won a remarkable 10th Monte-Carlo Masters title with a dominant straight-sets triumph over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Sunday's all-Spanish final.

The world number seven claimed his first tournament of 2017 – and his 50th on clay – with a 6-1, 6-3 victory that took just 77 minutes.

Ramos-Vinolas, who beat world number one Andy Murray en route to the final, can reflect proudly on having reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final, but his compatriot was simply too good Sunday.

World number 24 Ramos-Vinolas saved three break points in his opening service game but was broken next time around, as Nadal looked in the mood to get the job done quickly.

Indeed, another break followed and Nadal capitalized on his first set-point to move ahead.

Ramos-Vinolas dug deeper in the second set but failed to put much pressure on the Nadal serve, and having held twice under some duress, the 29-year-old was broken in game five.

That proved decisive, as Nadal comfortably saw it through to a deserved triumph, securing his 70th title overall.