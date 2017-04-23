Perth Glory captain Rostyn Griffiths is anticipating plenty of mind games from former mentor Graham Arnold as the men from the west prepare to face Sydney FC.

Perth Glory target Sydney FC upset

Glory booked a semi-final date with the Sky Blues by dumping Melbourne City out of the A-League finals on Sunday night with a fabulous 2-0 win.

Perth will visit the premiers on Saturday with a spot in the grand final on the line.

Griffiths played under Arnold at Central Coast Mariners where they won the 2011-12 A-League premiership and predicts plenty of barbs to be traded this week.

"I know what Arnie's got and I'm sure he'll be speaking a lot in the media," the Glory skipper told Fox Sports.

"[Sydney have] got some big-game players and a great team.

"Timmy [Cahill] just said to me, 'why don't you go and upset them?' If you're going to get this far you may as well go and make an upset.

"That's what we'll be looking to do next week."

Perth surprised many by ousting City at AAMI Park as first-half goals from Diego Castro and Joel Chianese sealed the visitors' progression.

After a masterclass in counter-attacking in the first half, Glory soaked up plenty of pressure in the second half to claim just their fourth clean sheet of the season.

It was the type of performance that confirmed to Griffiths that Perth can make an impact on the race for the championship.

"I've said all season that we've got big characters and big-game players and today pretty much everyone stood up," the 29-year-old said.

"In knockout games we've done well. We've got to two FFA Cup Finals so we know we can do it."