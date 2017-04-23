Rooney returns for United to replace injured Ibrahimovic

Wayne Rooney was named in the Manchester United team to face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, replacing the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

An ankle injury had limited Rooney to a solitary substitute appearance since March 4, but he was selected by Jose Mourinho at centre-forward, with support from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Ibrahimovic is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering what United described as "significant" knee ligament damage during Thursday's Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht.

Marcus Rashford's extra-time goal led United into the semi-finals of the competition, but the England youngster made way for Rooney at Turf Moor, and was named among the substitutes.