NBA: Clippers will be ready despite Griffin absence - Rivers

Doc Rivers says the Los Angeles Clippers will be ready for the challenge of playing without Blake Griffin for the rest of the playoffs.

Five-time All-Star power forward Griffin was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason with an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe, suffered in their 111-106 win over the Utah Jazz in game three of the first-round series on Friday.

Head coach Rivers said: "It was one of those no-one around injuries, which always are the worst injuries, that means that something in your body gave out.

"We'll respond, we'll be good, obviously we need Blake, we want Blake but he's not going to play.

"We've got to get the guys ready for the next game, that's a huge game for us and them. We'll be ready.

"I told them [the players], Blake's out, next man up, that's the lingo we talk in. We'll be ready."

The Clippers face the Jazz in game four of the seven-game series, which they lead 2-1, on Sunday.