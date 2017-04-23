Bernd Wiesberger fought off the storming challenge of Tommy Fleetwood to claim the Shenzhen International title after a play-off.

Wiesberger holds nerve in Shenzhen play-off triumph

The Austrian saw his three-shot overnight lead wiped out as Fleetwood compiled a stunning 63 in China to move alongside his rival on 16-under-par, having started the day eight strokes back.

But it was Wiesberger who held his nerve to card a birdie at the first extra hole, handing the 31-year-old his fourth European Tour win.

The final day at a rainy Genzon Golf Club proved to be a nervy one for Wiesberger, whose 71 was the worst score among the top 27 of the final standings.

Indeed, the only other player among that group who fared as badly – albeit still a one-under par round – was George Coetzee, who finished four shots back after squandering a share of the lead with a quadruple-bogey eight on the last.

Gregory Bourdy and Ross Fisher shot 67 and 68 respectively to claim finishes in a top five rounded out by Fabrizio Zanotti following the Paraguayan's excellent 65.

Wiesberger could have spared himself the anguish of a play-off, but saw his birdie putt from the fringe drift past the hole at the last.

He was therefore forced to play the 18th again, taking a risky line off the tee and leaving himself an awkward stance for the approach, while Fleetwood found the fairway.

But Wiesberger's second shot rolled to within six feet of the and Fleetwood's was more than treble that distance away.

When the Englishman's effort came up short, Wiesberger kept his cool to sink the decisive putt.