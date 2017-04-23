The St Louis Blues, New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers advanced in the NHL playoffs on Saturday.

Stanley Cup playoffs three stars: Blues beat Wild as Rangers, Oilers also advance

Mike Yeo's Blues secured a 4-3 overtime win and 4-1 series success against the team that fired him as head coach a year ago.

Also progressing were the Rangers and Oilers.

The Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 in game six, while the Oilers had a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks to complete their 4-2 series win.

Three stars

Jake Allen, Blues – The Wild had some great scoring opportunities against the Blues in the five-game series, but Allen came up with plenty of great saves. He turned away 174 of the 182 shots on goal in the series, and allowed only six combined goals in the Blues' four wins.

Cam Talbot, Oilers – The goalie had a crazy, up-and-down series against the Sharks, with two shutouts, but also a five-goals-allowed nightmare in game four. He was solid Saturday, making 28 saves, as the Oilers finished off the Sharks to advance.

Mats Zuccarello, Rangers – The high-scoring right wing's two second-period goals turned out to be good enough to see his team advance.

Highlight

Anton Slepyshev scored a breakaway goal for the Oilers as they secured their win against the Sharks.

Sunday's game to watch

Game six: Senators at Bruins – Bruins center Sean Kuraly scored his first two NHL goals, including the game-winner in double overtime, to help the Bruins avoid elimination on Friday. They still trail the series 3-2 ahead of Sunday's game.