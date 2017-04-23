Not even an inspired Kawhi Leonard could stop the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA playoffs, while the Golden State Warriors rallied to a win.

Grizzlies edge Spurs, Warriors rally

Leonard (43 points) led the San Antonio Spurs, but they suffered a thrilling 110-108 overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Warriors were without Kevin Durant (calf) and head coach Steve Kerr (illness) but still got past the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors claimed wins.

CONLEY GUIDES GRIZZLIES

Mike Conley had 35 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to help Memphis level their Western Conference first-round series against the Spurs at 2-2.

Leonard was enormous for San Antonio, with eight rebounds, six steals and three assists to go with his 43-point haul.

Marc Gasol (16 points and 12 rebounds) was the hero for the Grizzlies, making the game-winning shot in OT.

WARRIORS FIGHT BACK

The Warriors took a 3-0 series lead against the Trail Blazers after overcoming a 13-point half-time deficit.

Stephen Curry (34 points and eight assists) and Klay Thompson (24 points) led the way for the Warriors.

HAWKS, RAPTORS WIN

The Washington Wizards lead their series against the Hawks 2-1 despite suffering a 116-98 loss in game three.

The Raptors are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks at 2-2 after an 87-76 win, inspired by DeMar DeRozan (33 points, nine rebounds and five assists).

JOB DONE FOR MEMPHIS

CAVS LOOK TO ADVANCE

Holding a 3-0 series lead, the Cleveland Cavaliers are at the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-1 down and face the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets respectively.