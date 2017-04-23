News

Warner makes call on Cricket Australia sanctions
Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday, April 23

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Sunday features a fairly weak pitching slate that's headlined by three aces (Max Scherzer, Danny Salazar, Yu Darvish), so those in big daily fantasy baseball contests might need to dig a bit for sleeper and value picks when it comes to the foundation of their lineups.

Michael Fulmer, John Lackey, Mike Leake, Ivan Nova (revenge game alert), and Marcus Stroman aren't bad consolation prizes, but if you're looking for a little more differentiation for your GPP picks, the Yankees' Jordan Montgomery is a boom-or-bust type who can rack up Ks in a favorable matchup against the Pirates. Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz and Arizona's Shelby Miller are two more guys with nasty stuff, though neither could really harness it last year. The results have been different for Miller this season, but he has a tough home matchup vs. the Dodgers; Foltynewicz has a much more favorable matchup against the Phillies, but you never know what you're getting with him. Oakland's Andrew Triggs might be a sucker's play even though he hasn't allowed a run in three starts, but clearly his ground-ball pitch is working for him early this year, so he's in the mix.

Going deeper, four pitchers with plenty of talent but terrible situations are also (barely) in play in GPPs (Eduardo Rodriguez at BAL, Kevin Gausman vs. BOS, Jeff Samardzija at COL, Kyle Freeland vs. SF in Colorado), but stay away in cash games and streaming in standard leagues. You could go as deep as Nos. 17 or 18 in our rankings for streams/cash plays, though you probably shouldn't need to dip quite that low.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers










































RankPitcher Team Opp.
1 Max Scherzer, RHP WAS at NYM
2 Danny Salazar, RHP CLE at CWS
3 Yu Darvish, RHP TEX vs. KC
4 Michael Fulmer, RHP DET at MIN
5 John Lackey, RHP CHC at CIN
6 Mike Leake, RHP STL at MIL
7 Ivan Nova, RHP PIT vs. NYY
8 Marcus Stroman, RHP TOR at LAA
9 Jordan Montgomery, LHP NYY at PIT
10 Jimmy Nelson, RHP MIL vs. STL
11 Jason Hammel, RHP KC at TEX
12 Andrew Triggs, RHP OAK vs. SEA
13 Mike Foltynewicz, RHP ATL at PHI
14 Brandon McCarthy, RHP LAD at ARI
15 Derek Holland, LHP CWS vs. CLE
16 Shelby Miller, RHP ARI vs. LAD
17 Zack Wheeler, RHP NYM vs. WAS
18 Joe Musgrove, RHP HOU at TB
19 Kevin Gausman, RHP BAL vs. BOS
20 Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP BOS at BAL
21 Jeff Samardzija, RHP SF at COL
22 Kyle Freeland, LHP COL vs. SF
23 Kyle Gibson, RHP MIN vs. DET
24 Tom Koehler, RHP MIA at SD
25 Luis Perdomo, RHP SD at MIA
26 Matt Andriese, RHP TB vs. HOU
27 Yovani Gallardo, RHP MIL at OAK
28 Jesse Chavez, RHP LAA vs. TOR
29 Zach Eflin, RHP PHI vs. ATL
30 Bronson Arroyo, RHP CIN vs. CHC

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Sunday, April 23

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook. Along with the DFS Playbook, Fantasy Alarm's team of award-winning (and major DFS contest-winning) writers provide all the tools and analysis you need to dominate your DFS contests -- stats, Hitting and Pitching Coaches, Optimal Lineups, Lineup Builder, Ownership Forecaster, and much more. Go pro with Fantasy Alarm and take advantage of all the tools and full analysis today!

9
Jordan Montgomery, LHP
NYY
at PIT

Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: April 23


