Sunday features a fairly weak pitching slate that's headlined by three aces (Max Scherzer, Danny Salazar, Yu Darvish), so those in big daily fantasy baseball contests might need to dig a bit for sleeper and value picks when it comes to the foundation of their lineups.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday, April 23

Michael Fulmer, John Lackey, Mike Leake, Ivan Nova (revenge game alert), and Marcus Stroman aren't bad consolation prizes, but if you're looking for a little more differentiation for your GPP picks, the Yankees' Jordan Montgomery is a boom-or-bust type who can rack up Ks in a favorable matchup against the Pirates. Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz and Arizona's Shelby Miller are two more guys with nasty stuff, though neither could really harness it last year. The results have been different for Miller this season, but he has a tough home matchup vs. the Dodgers; Foltynewicz has a much more favorable matchup against the Phillies, but you never know what you're getting with him. Oakland's Andrew Triggs might be a sucker's play even though he hasn't allowed a run in three starts, but clearly his ground-ball pitch is working for him early this year, so he's in the mix.

Going deeper, four pitchers with plenty of talent but terrible situations are also (barely) in play in GPPs (Eduardo Rodriguez at BAL, Kevin Gausman vs. BOS, Jeff Samardzija at COL, Kyle Freeland vs. SF in Colorado), but stay away in cash games and streaming in standard leagues. You could go as deep as Nos. 17 or 18 in our rankings for streams/cash plays, though you probably shouldn't need to dip quite that low.

MORE DFS: Lineup Builder

Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers

Rank Pitcher

Team

Opp.

1

Max Scherzer, RHP

WAS

at NYM

2

Danny Salazar, RHP

CLE

at CWS

3

Yu Darvish, RHP

TEX

vs. KC

4

Michael Fulmer, RHP

DET

at MIN

5

John Lackey, RHP

CHC

at CIN

6

Mike Leake, RHP

STL

at MIL

7

Ivan Nova, RHP

PIT

vs. NYY

8

Marcus Stroman, RHP

TOR

at LAA

9

Jordan Montgomery, LHP

NYY

at PIT

MORE: GO PRO with Fantasy Alarm 10

Jimmy Nelson, RHP

MIL

vs. STL

11

Jason Hammel, RHP

KC

at TEX

12

Andrew Triggs, RHP

OAK

vs. SEA

13

Mike Foltynewicz, RHP

ATL

at PHI

14

Brandon McCarthy, RHP

LAD

at ARI

15

Derek Holland, LHP

CWS

vs. CLE

16

Shelby Miller, RHP

ARI

vs. LAD

17

Zack Wheeler, RHP

NYM

vs. WAS

18

Joe Musgrove, RHP

HOU

at TB

19

Kevin Gausman, RHP

BAL

vs. BOS

20

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

BOS

at BAL

21

Jeff Samardzija, RHP

SF

at COL

22

Kyle Freeland, LHP

COL

vs. SF

23

Kyle Gibson, RHP

MIN

vs. DET

24

Tom Koehler, RHP

MIA

at SD

25

Luis Perdomo, RHP

SD

at MIA

26

Matt Andriese, RHP

TB

vs. HOU

27

Yovani Gallardo, RHP

MIL

at OAK

28

Jesse Chavez, RHP

LAA

vs. TOR

29

Zach Eflin, RHP

PHI

vs. ATL

30

Bronson Arroyo, RHP

CIN

vs. CHC



Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Sunday, April 23

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook. Along with the DFS Playbook, Fantasy Alarm's team of award-winning (and major DFS contest-winning) writers provide all the tools and analysis you need to dominate your DFS contests -- stats, Hitting and Pitching Coaches, Optimal Lineups, Lineup Builder, Ownership Forecaster, and much more. Go pro with Fantasy Alarm and take advantage of all the tools and full analysis today!

Check back soon for today's picks!

9

Jordan Montgomery, LHP

NYY

at PIT

MORE: GO PRO with Fantasy Alarm

Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: April 23

Check back soon for today's picks!