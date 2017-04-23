Athletics infielder Adam Rosales clearly isn't one to soak up a moment.

Athletics' Adam Rosales breaks own record for fastest home run trot

Rosales, then with the Padres, became known last season for his home run trots, which looked more like sprints. He recorded 10 of the 11 fastest home run trots of the year, setting the Statcast-era record with a 16.2 second mark against the Cubs.

MORE: Benches clear between Tigers, Twins in fifth inning

On Saturday against the Mariners, he bested his personal record.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rosales, after homering off Ariel Miranda, rounded the bases in a blazing 15.90 seconds according to Statcast.

It's super weird to see someone run that fast after hitting a homer. Rosales' time was only .36 seconds slower than Charlie Blackmon's time for an inside-the-park homer!

If this is a new initiative by Rob Manfred to speed up MLB games, bravo.