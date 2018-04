The Golden State Warriors announced Steve Kerr will not coach game three against the Portland Trail Blazers due to an illness.

Kerr will not coach Warriors in game three

Kerr missed morning shootaround, which raised the question of whether or not he would be able to coach later on Saturday.

With Kerr out, assistant coach Mike Brown will be in charge of the Warriors for game three.

"Obviously it's different," Draymond Green said, via mercurynews.com. "Two completely different personalities. But the beat goes on."

Meanwhile, small forward Kevin Durant remains questionable, and could be a game-time decision.

Durant missed game two with a left calf strain, but said Friday that he wants to get back on the court.

The Warriors hold a commanding 2-0 series lead.

They have not yet been tested, so Durant could get another game of rest to preserve his strength for the remainder of the playoffs.