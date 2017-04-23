NBA Playoffs 2017: Steve Kerr (illness) will not coach Game 3 against Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors announced Saturday that head coach Steve Kerr will not coach Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers due to an illness.

Kerr missed morning shootaround, which raised the question of whether or not he would be able to coach Saturday night.

With Kerr out, assistant coach Mike Brown will be in charge of the Warriors for Game 3.

“Obviously it’s different,” Draymond Green said, via mercurynews.com. “Two completely different personalities. But the beat goes on.”

Meanwhile, small forward Kevin Durant remains questionable, and could be a game-time decision. Durant missed Game 2 with a left calf strain, but said Friday that he wants to get back on the court.

The Warriors hold a commanding 2-0 series lead. They have not yet been tested, so Durant could get another game of rest to preserve his strength for the remainder of the playoffs.