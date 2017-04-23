Kevin Chappell grabbed a one-shot lead at the Texas Open after shooting a one-under 71 in cool and breezy conditions in the third round on Saturday.

Chappell grabs Texas lead heading into final round

Like many before him in round three, Chappell struggled on the front nine at the TPC San Antonio.

He had three bogeys, a double bogey and three birdies on the outward nine, which led to a two-over 38.

Chappell regained his form on the back nine by birdieing three of his last five holes to move into eight under.

South African Branden Grace and American John Huh are tied for second at seven under.

Grace shot a two-under 70 on Saturday, while Huh finished eagle-birdie to card a one-under 71 in windy conditions.

Ryan Palmer shot a second straight four-under 68 to get to six under and into contention.

Carl Pettersson, Tony Finau, Bud Cauley, Cameron Smith, Martin Laird and Kevin Tway are also tied for fourth at six under.

Laird finished his day with a wonderful birdie on the par-five 18th hole.