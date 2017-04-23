Former Maryland star Juan Dixon named head coach at Coppin State

Former Maryland Terrapins star Juan Dixon has been named head basketball coach of the Coppin State program.

Dixon, 38, is expected to be formally introduced next week.

“Coppin State will be making a statement next week regarding the next coach of the men’s basketball team. Date and time to be determined," a Coppin State athletic department spokesman told the Baltimore Sun.

Michael Grant, who replaced longtime Eagles coach Fang Mitchell in 2014, was fired by Coppin State in March after a third straight losing season. Coppin State was a combined 25-69, including an 8-24 record in 2016-17 under Grant.

For Dixon, this will be his first Division I head coaching job. He accepted his first head coaching job last year with the woman's team at the University of the District of Columbia, which is a Division II school.

Dixon became a household name in 2002 when he led Maryland to its only national championship. After breaking records at Maryland, Dixon enjoyed a seven-year NBA career.