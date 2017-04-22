Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir receives 2-year ban for doping violation

Add former UFC heavyweight Frank Mir to the growing list of UFC fighters who have been sanctioned for a doping violation.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency , which began partnering with the UFC in 2015 to crack down on doping in the sport, announced Friday that Mir, 38, tested positive on two different occasions for a long-term metabolite of dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT). That substance showed up following an in-competition test conducted March 20, 2016, at UFC Fight Night 85 in Brisbane, Australia. The substance, detected using a new analysis process, was then found in a previous sample Mir provided in February 2016 that had originally tested negative.

Those positive tests led to Mir's provisional suspension April 8, 2016. He had been appealing the decision, and then had asked for his release from his UFC contract to fight elsewhere.

According to MMAFighting.com , first-time offenders under the UFC's tough new PED policy receive a two-year suspension. Mir's suspension is retroactive to April 8, 2016, meaning he can return next April.

Mir, who won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2004 and again in 2008, is the winningest heavyweight in UFC history , with 16 wins, and he's tied for eighth overall in UFC wins. He told MMA Junkie Radio in February he was ready to leave the UFC once his suspension and contract are up to fight elsewhere.