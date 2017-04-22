News

Joe Mixon settles civil suit with Amelia Molitor

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Joe Mixon reached a settlement in the ongoing civil suit with Amelia Molitor, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The former Oklahoma running back broke Molitor's jaw in July 2014 and was suspended for the 2014 season.

But with this year's NFL Draft approaching, the video of Mixon punching Molitor created a lot of negative PR for the redshirt sophomore. It went so far as the New England Patriots taking him off of their draft board entirely.

“I am happy we were able to bring the lawsuit to an end,” Molitor said. “Joe and I were able to meet privately, without any attorneys, and talk about our experiences since that night. I am encouraged that we will both be able to move forward from here with our lives."

Mixon rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in the two seasons after his 2014 suspension.

“I’m thankful Mia and I were able to talk privately,” Mixon said. “I was able to apologize to her one-to-one. The way I reacted that night, that’s not me. That’s not the way I was raised. I think she understands that."

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.



The NFL Draft kicks off with the first round April 25 with the first round at 8 p.m. ET. Mixon is being looked at as a first-round talent, though where he falls due to his character concerns remains to be seen.

