Lions leave it late to tame Jaguares

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Lions produced a late rescue job to secure a 24-21 Super Rugby victory over Jaguares on Friday.

The hosts were left to rely on a late Elton Jantjies penalty to chalk up a 10th consecutive home victory in Johannesburg after their Argentinian opponents mounted a second-half fightback.

Having initially taken a 7-0 lead, the Jaguares trailed 14-7 at the break, but reassumed their seven-point advantage early in the second period through tries from Rodrigo Baez and Guido Petti.

Jaguares looked set for their first win in three matches until a team try finished off by Ruan Ackermann was converted by Jantjies to once again level the scores.

And it was the Lions fly-half who completed the comeback, splitting the posts with a penalty in the last two minutes to extend the Lions' lead at the top of the South African Group to six points.

