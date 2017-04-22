Just call him the Round Mound of Reconcile.

Charles Barkley seeks to spark national conversation on race in new TNT special

For better or worse, Charles Barkley has never been afraid to speak his mind.

The basketball hall-of-famer and TNT NBA analyst is one of the most brazenly loquacious figures in all of sports. Now, he plans to use his propensity to pontificate to spark and lead a national conversation on race aimed at producing solutions, according to Shadow & Act.

"American Race," a two-night television event will premier May 11, running from 9-11 p.m. ET. Part 2 will air the following night, occupying the same time slot. A preview will air on TNT on May 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Barkley will hit various spots throughout the country, initiating and engaging in conversation with folks from various ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds in hopes of building mutual understanding among those on different ends of the spectrum as it relates to race. The show promises to tackle topics such as police brutality, stereotyping in media and the plight of Muslims in America. Viewers can also expect to see how Barkley's views are challenged as a result of the talks.